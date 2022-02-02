Latest fundraising totals show GOP ‘followed game show host off a cliff’: Morning Joe
MSNBC

Republicans who backed Donald Trump's second impeachment have raised more money than their GOP challengers, according to new Federal Election Commission filings, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough isn't surprised.

Eight impeachment-backing GOP lawmakers who are seeking re-election have outpaced their primary challengers, as the Republican National Committee debates ousting House select committee members Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is running this year, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is leaving Congress.

READ: Trump lashes out at 'RINO' Lindsey Graham over Jan. 6 pardons

"Let's say if they do, what a great honor, a badge of honor that would be for Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger," Scarborough said. "Their families, future generations, historians will look back at these two as two legislators that kept their wits about them while the rest of their party was losing their mind as they followed a game show host off the cliff."

"I mean, wow, what an honor that would be," he added.


02 02 2022 08 15 38 www.youtube.com

SmartNews