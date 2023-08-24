'The sociopath who tried to steal my vote': Former Republican in Atlanta to show Trump voters the error of their ways
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (Devi Bones / Shutterstock.com)

One New York Republican traveled to Atlanta on Thursday to try and convert supporters of Donald Trump.

Politico reporter Greg Bluestein spotted Joel wearing an anti-Trump t-shirt that looked as if it might be pro-Trump.

"Joel from Woodstock, a former Republican who came to the Fulton County Jail this morning to deliver a message," posted Bluestein on social media.

“I want to see the sociopath who tried to steal my vote in 2020 go to prison," the man said.

His t-shirt reads: "No, really. HE LOST & you're in a cult."

The sentiment is similar to a former cult member, Steven Hassan, author of "The Cult of Trump." But he might be going about it the wrong way.

"But from my point of view as a former cult member myself, who has been working for 47 years helping people to get out of cults, I think we could change our messaging dramatically, and actually maybe get a third away from Trump, if we're smart with the messaging that we do," Hassan explained.

"So, the thing is, when you're dealing with an authoritarian pyramid-structured cult that used deception and mind control, one has to assume that people had a life before they ever heard of Trump," continued Hassan. "So, the idea is to reconnect with who they were before they ever got converted and radicalized. And it's family members, friends, members in the community, if they're coached to be respectful, curious, ask questions in a way that has weight, and get them back to thinking about what did they think they were doing when they first chose Trump."

