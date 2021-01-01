Republican senator bashes election overthrow effort as a violation to their oath of office
Photo: AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary

Republicans are starting to come out against the GOP's attempt to overthrow the 2020 election using the Senate. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is someone who should allegedly know better than to behave so foolishly.

Politico reported Friday that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) accused members of attempting to overthrow the government, a violation of their oath of office.

"I think it's awful. I am going to support my oath to the Constitution," said Murkowski, who is up for reelection in 2022. Trump has already threatened to get a far-right loyal Trump supporter to primary Murkowski and campaign heavily for her opponent.

"Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called Hawley's move 'disappointing and destructive. And borrowing from Ben Sasse it's ambition pointing a gun at the head of democracy.' Sasse (R-NE) said this week that 'adults don't point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.'"

"I'm going to vote to certify the election," Politico quoted Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) on Hawley's effort. "I don't think it's a good idea and I don't understand his reasoning."

Sadly, however, many Republicans haven't followed the same path. In fact, very few Republican officials oppose overthrowing the election.

Earlier Friday, conservative Bill Kristol wondered if the Republican Party can even be salvaged at this point.

The larger question is whether those Republican officials can be censured or whether they'll be held accountable for violating their oath of office.

"The fourth federal law, 18 U.S.C. 1918 provides penalties for violation of oath office described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) removal from office and; (2) confinement or a fine," the law states. "The definition of 'advocate' is further specified in Executive Order 10450 which for the purposes of enforcement supplements 5 U.S.C."

Read the full report at Politico