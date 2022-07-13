'We know who the snowflakes are': Whoopi nails Republicans who get miffed every time The View talks about them

"The View" addressed the women that worked for former President Donald Trump and the threats they've faced after coming forward about what they witnessed to the House Select Committee investigating the attack on Congress. But part of the conversation focused on the men in the Republican Party and in Trump world who are too scared to either come forward or are ingratiating themselves to the former president.

The group talked about threats against women in public and the sexualized nature of the attacks.

"I think it's so important that women recognize that, even if we disagree on so many things, we've got to be advocates for each other," said Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director. "Men don't get it the same way, and even so, by the way right now, all these men are too timid to come forward and it's the women coming forward. I'm grateful to her (Cassidy Hutchinson) for speaking out."

Griffin said in the first segment of the show that she was glad to see Pat Cipollone come forward, but asked where he'd been for the last year and why he wasn't willing to speak out on Fox about the election not being a fraud.

READ MORE: Trump attorneys already looking to make Meadows the fall guy for Jan. 6: 'Mark is in a lot of trouble'

"What's interesting about the hearings is ten of the men that are still in congress — I think there are ten Republican men, were part of some of these meetings?" said co-host Sunny Hostin about the officials who met with Trump in the infamous Dec. 18, 2020 Oval Office meeting.

"You mean those little snowflakes that always get upset when people talk about them?" Whoopi Goldberg quipped.

"Those very people, Whoopi," said Hostin. "It's interesting because not only are they not speaking up. They're still serving, and they're not receiving any of these, you know, threats or communications."

Farah noted that they're allowing the 26-year-old take the brunt of the attacks for them.

"Look, next time somebody calls us snowflakes, we know where the snowflakes are," Goldberg said of the Republican men. "We see y'all all the time. But you know who has unusually been quiet this past little time? Specifically, I think on social media? Him. He who will not be named by me. He was very, very quiet."

See video below or at this link.







