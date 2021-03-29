Trump official broke his own rule to defend Republicans refusing to get vaccinated
Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is one of the latest Republicans to go to ridiculous lengths to defend Republicans refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued that vaccine passports could lead to the apocalypse predicted in the Book of Revelation.

Grenell posted a Nazi meme with the text "you're hiding unvaccinated people under your floorboards aren't you?"

He urged people to speak up now.

As Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted on Twitter, this is a major change for Grenell.