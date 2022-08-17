Republican men are getting blindsided by their own ignorance in the wake of Roe’s reversal
Pro-choice activists have spent decades trying to explain to lawmakers the complexities of medical care and that blanket laws cause even more complexities around personal freedoms and healthcare. Now Republicans are discovering that restrictive laws could get them kicked out of office.

States quickly passed tighter and tighter restrictions on women's health only to result in stories about women being forced to travel to other states to save their lives. Other women have been forced to reach near death health emergencies before hospitals are willing to act. Stories have surfaced that raped teens are unable to get abortions due to restrictive laws. Story after story is causing panic among pregnant women or women who want to get pregnant out of fear for their own health and safety.

Republican South Carolina state Rep. Neal Collins broke down in a hearing telling the story of a 19-year-old woman whose water broke at 15 weeks when the fetus wasn't viable. The so-called "heartbeat bill" that Collins voted to support, meant that the teen had to be sent home for the fetus to die inside her. The doctor told him there was a 50 percent chance the teen could lose her uterus and never be able to have children. There was a 10 percent chance she could die.

He made it clear he never realized the impact the law could have on the life and health of women.

Meanwhile, many Americans might be personally against abortion, polls showed they wanted the landmark Roe v. Wade law to remain in place. A Fox poll released this week showed that fathers have shown a dramatic shift (28 points) from supporting Republicans to Democrats.

While the GOP has had problems with suburban women while Donald Trump was on the ticket, Republicans thought they could get some back for the midterm elections. A new MSNBC report explained that now Republicans fear they've lost that demographic as well.

At the same time, Senate races that were once thought would be easy for Republicans to win and take back the Senate are now being considered leaning Democratic.

