'Time to move on': Virginia Republican goes public against Trump 2024 after midterm flop
Trump speaking at a rally in 2019. (Shutterstock.com)

A right-wing Virginia delegate urged the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump after he led them to a worse-than-expected midterm election showing.

Tim Anderson, a criminal defense attorney who represents the Virginia Beach area, disavowed his support for the former president in a Facebook post the morning after Tuesday's election, saying he would not support Trump if he announced a 2024 campaign, reported the National Review.

"While Trump was President, we lost a supermajority in the House of Delegates, a majority in the Senate and in 2019 Democrats controlled all state government for 2 years - radically changing Virginia," Anderson wrote. "After Trump lost, the GOP gained Delegate seats back and won all 3 statewide offices. I call this the Trump effect."

The Republican delegate said the twice-impeached former president mobilized his opponents to vote against him more than he energized his conservative base, and he said a third Trump campaign would be "the absolute worst thing that can happen to Virginia state politics."

"We must take a different direction and the Virginia GOP and Republicans must divorce from Trump - for the sake of Virginia and for the sake of the nation," Anderson wrote. "I am going to take the first step and say these things publicly that I know many of my colleagues think. It’s a new day. It’s time to move on."

