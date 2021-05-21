'Act like adults!' GOP lawmakers face backlash for whining about fines for anti-mask stunt in House
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) levied fines against Republican lawmakers who took a selfie this week in the House Chamber without masks on, and they faced backlash after whining about the penalty on social media.

The speaker issued $500 fines at the House physician's recommendation against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Thomas Massie (R-K) and others, and they went on Twitter to complain about the unfairness of it all.

Their complaints didn't go over well.