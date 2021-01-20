Trump denies Arizona Republicans pardons for Capitol insurrection
Dentist Paul Gosar of Arizona becomes confused and angry during congressional testimony/Screenshot

Arizona Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs begged President Donald Trump for a pardon but it appears that they won't be getting them.

The Arizona Mirror reported Tuesday, citing a CNN report, about the president's decision not to include his children and insurrection participants in the pardons meant that he would have to detail the crimes that they committed. Doing so would admit to the actual crimes. In the case of Gosar and Biggs, it would mean that they would admit culpability in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. That would make things difficult for other Republicans involved like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO). It also wouldn't prevent any of the men from being named in civil lawsuits.

Unlike Cruz and Haley, however, Gosar and Biggs were begging for pardons, which should give prosecutors information in the direction that they should look for involvement from lawmakers.

Conservative Trump supporter Ali Alexander said in several videos, that have since been deleted, that Gosar and Biggs, along with Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) "schemed up" the plan to put "max pressure on Congress while they were voting" to accept the certified results from the Electoral College.

Gosar's brother reported last week that he was fearful his elected brother committed treason.

Read the full report.