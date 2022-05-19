Conservative Charlie Sykes identifies a 'weak spot' in the GOP that Democrats should exploit

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes believes that Republicans have a weak spot that Democrats can exploit in the 2022 midterm elections.

Sykes was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace one day after 203 Republicans voted against a bill targeting domestic terrorism.

Sykes said, "one of the seminal works of conservatism is ideas have consequences and I think it's inarguable that toxic, racist ideas often have consequences and they are fatal consequences. So this vote yesterday on the domestic terrorism legislation was fascinating to me this same or pretty much the same piece of legislation was passed unanimously by voice vote in 2020, so what's happened? What's changed? Why would the Republican Party make it a party line vote to say, we are not going to take domestic terrorism more seriously?"



He suggested Democrats should campaign on terrorism like Republicans did during the 2002 midterms following the 9/11 attack.

"This ought to be a major issue," he said. "Are we going to confront domestic terrorism? And take that to the Republicans, because this is the weak spot that, in fact, this is the party of law and order, this is a party that spent decades stressing that they were strong about terrorism, but who are the terrorists now? What is the threat? And I think what you saw yesterday was a tremendous reluctance to even acknowledge that this -- the reality of domestic terrorism and a certain, I don't know, maybe a guilty consciousness that if they took an aggressive position on this, that it might ensnare some of their allies and they might be held accountable for some of their own rhetoric."



"Yeah, their guilty conscience is showing," Wallace said.

Watch:



