Elon Musk gives Republicans advice at secretive GOP conclave: report

The world's richest man complained to GOP leaders and donors about his tax bill during a secretive retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Tuesday.

"Elon Musk told GOP congressional leaders and big-dollar donors on Tuesday that Republicans need to present a more compassionate front to voters and appeal to immigrants like himself," Axios reported Wednesday. "While Musk has been publicly flirting with the Republican Party all year, his attendance at an exclusive GOP retreat in Wyoming marks a new level of involvement in helping the party define its agenda and prepare for its potential takeover of the House."

The event occurred the same evening Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) gave her concession speech at a nearby ranch after losing her GOP primary to election denier Harriet Hageman.

"Musk suggested that the country would prosper if Republicans 'stayed out of people's bedrooms' and Democrats stayed 'out of people’s wallets,' according to attendees," Axios reported.

"Asked by a donor what the Republican Party needed to do better, the South-African born Musk replied that it should be more compassionate to potential newcomers, noting that he chose America because of its opportunities."

The event was a fundraiser for GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's Congressional Leadership Fund and was held at the home of Anheuser-Busch distributor Silver Eagle Beverages CEO John Nau.

"Republicans have vowed to crack down on Big Tech if they take the majority — especially social media platforms like Twitter, which Musk is currently battling in a Delaware court after pulling the plug on his acquisition," Axios reported. "They've also downplayed the need to take action on climate change, which Musk has dedicated his career to fighting."

Axios reported the world's richest man drew "chuckles from the audience" when complaining about his tax bill.

