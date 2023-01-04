'Loser and liar': Kevin McCarthy and George Santos mocked on New York Daily News front page
Kevin McCarthy (Photo by Nicholas Kamm for AFP)

The New York Daily News summed up the state of the incoming Republican majority with a punchy and profane front-page headline.

The newspaper mocked Kevin McCarthy a "loser" and George Santos as a "liar" as Republicans attempt to elect a speaker of the House and get their newly elected majority seated.

“It’s the GOP sh*t show, starring… The Liar & The Loser,” the newspaper blared.

The tabloid also branded McCarthy, who failed in three votes Tuesday to get the 218 votes, a "wannabe," and labeled him and Santos “the poster children for GOP dysfunction."

