'It's a turn-off': Polling expert warns GOP is facing a 'serious divide' tearing the party apart
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to Washington today to deliver the keynote closing address at the summit. The America First Agenda Summit is put on by the American First Policy Institute, a conservative think-tank founded in 2021 by Brooke Rollins and Larry Kudlow, both former advisors to former President Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to the director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, the Republican party is facing a crisis within its ranks because they are turning off young conservatives by ignoring what they say concerns them the most about the future.

Speaking with the hosts on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," John Della Volpe built upon a Substack post he wrote titled, "How MAGA Republicans are eating their young and jeopardizing their party's chances in 2024 and beyond."

As he noted, what should worry the GOP is that younger Republican Party members don't consider themselves wedded to the party and could easily peel off, which would cripple Republican Party growth hopes.

More concerning, he added, is that the coming 2024 election may see the exodus already in effect.

As he told the hosts, "You know, when I look back at this data, I was -- I think many of us were preconditioned to think all the divides are within the Democratic Party. In fact, I think the divides among the Republican Party are far more precarious right now, significant divides."

"When I looked by generation, when you compare Gen Z and Millennial -- a significant part of the Republican Party, all voters under 42 or so -- compare those with older voters we see, to start with, that 54 percent of younger Republicans don't consider themselves to be strong Republicans."

"Number one, only 28 percent are comfortable calling themselves straight conservatives," he continued. "There is just a less connection to the party and to the ideology, number one. I think when you boil it all down, you know, younger Republicans are trying to say to their parents and grandparents, let's focus not just on owning the libs, but let's focus on an economy that helps me live my best life. Let's focus on a community where I can feel safe walking into a student dormitory, auditorium or laboratory. Let's focus, as you said at the outset, on solutions for climate change rather than denying it."

"I think the early stage of this campaign, what they've been hearing, it is a turn-off," he stated.

