Republicans in disarray after Manchin deal expands fissure between McCarthy and McConnell: report

The divide between the House and Senate GOP leaders appears to have expanded after Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Chuck Schumer of announced they had come to a deal on an economic package.

"Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell had such a reputation for stopping Democratic legislation and keeping his conference together that he earned the nickname 'the grim reaper.' But now he’s helped push through a string of major bipartisan victories that Democrats in particular are touting, splintering his own conference and leaving some House Republicans fuming," CNN reported Thursday.

There's been a great deal of discussion over McConnell getting "played" by Manchin.

"The divide is most pronounced between McConnell and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has whipped his members to oppose some of the big-ticket items that McConnell has backed, raising concerns among some Republicans about how the two will function in a potential GOP majority next year," CNN reported. "Over the past year, McConnell and some of his deputies have supported bipartisan deals on infrastructure, gun violence and the global chip shortage – all of which the majority of Senate Republicans opposed, putting McConnell in the minority of his own party."

GOP senators are livid.



"Some Republicans believe McConnell was outmaneuvered by Schumer," CNN reported. "McConnell and some of his deputies ended up backing the chips bill on Wednesday as it appeared Democratic discussions on the economic deal were on the brink of collapse – only to learn hours after their vote on the chips bill that Democrats had reached an agreement on the economic package."

Politico described the relationship status of the GOP leaders as "splitsville."

