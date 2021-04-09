WATCH: Republicans can't hide from Matt Gaetz sex scandals -- 'some things are just too dirty'

Republicans are in an uncomfortable position as shocking new details continue to come to light in the Matt Gaetz sex scandals.

On Thursday, Gaetz's Venmo receipts were linked to his wingman, Joel Greenberg -- and there is reportedly more to come.

"Matt Gaetz isn't an anomaly. He's part of the stain on American politics that the Republican Party has become," the Lincoln Project charged as it released a video linking the scandal to the GOP.

"The Republican Party is in shambles," the narrator says in the video.

"Defeated, shamed, reviled," the narrator continued. "For four years, they toed the party line, and as they did, new stars emerged."

"Stars like Matt Gaetz. Slick and sycophantic, Gaetz was a man after Trump's own heart. Like Trump, he bought influence and power through his family's wealth, spilled his ego on everyone he met. And now, he's under investigation on allegations of sex trafficking and a sexual relationship with an underage girl."

"Gaetz won't lose the support of mentor over this and the Republican Party still does what Donald Trump says. They got into bed with a madman and they still believe they can outrun the stain of Trump's legacy."

"But some things can't be washed away. Some things are just too dirty," the ad concludes.



