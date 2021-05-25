Las Vegas Republicans cancel meeting out of fear of the Proud Boys: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the Republican Party of Clark County, Nevada — home to Las Vegas — has canceled an upcoming meeting out of fear that far-right activists linked to the Proud Boys would disrupt it.

This comes amid recent reporting that a Proud Boys-linked group is making a bid to seize control of the GOP's county chapter.

"For months, Clark County Republican meetings have played host to intra-party warfare, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last week," wrote Kelly Weill. "At those meetings, an insurgent group associated with the Proud Boys and other fringe-right clubs clashed with more mainstream Republicans. In recent days, elected Republican officials in the county accused some of those far-right participants of making threats and participating in a luridly antisemitic Telegram channel, while some of those same fringe characters accused the Clark County Republican Party of freezing them out and hinted that they might run for office to take over the party."

"Last week's Review-Journal investigation accused three local men — one of them an avowed Proud Boy — of threatening elected Republicans in Clark County," the report continued. "Among those said to be targeted were a local judge and a school board trustee. In a meeting earlier this month, the head of the Clark County Republican Party also accused two of the men of threatening him via a FaceTime call."

The Proud Boys are an infamous self-described "Western Chauvinist" organization, classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and known for ties to white supremacists and violent street brawls. Some of their members have been arrested in connection with the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.