Kari Lake witness was a conspiracy activist who also sought to throw out Pennsylvania election results: report

On Friday, The Philadelphia Inquirer published an exposé of Heather Honey, the investigator who served as an expert witness in Kari Lake's lawsuit to try to throw out the Arizona governor election results, after Lake lost the election to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
"Honey is the founder of Haystack Investigations, a Lebanon-based firm whose website says it belongs to the Pennsylvania Association of Licensed Investigators. However, federal records show Haystack LLC’s address belongs to a Lebanon UPS office," reported Jesse Bunch. "The association’s website says that Honey is an investigator with over 30 years’ experience in private, corporate, and government investigations, and that she is an open source intelligence analyst and security consultant. Honey is also the founder of Verity Vote, an organization that bills itself as an 'election integrity research and investigations' group."
"After 'encountering suspicious circumstances' while voting in 2020, Honey began a campaign to obtain voter-by-voter electronic election records in Pennsylvania to compare them with the work of election officials in counting total votes," said the report. "Verity Vote falsely claims that 'hundreds of thousands' of ballots were sent to unregistered voters in Pennsylvania ahead of the midterm election, and makes other unfounded allegations, including that absentee voters who had never lived in the United States influenced the results. The group also claims Pennsylvania had a 'voter deficit' in the 2020 election that left over 100,000 votes unaccounted for — a false claim that has since been debunked."
According to the report, Honey has been involved in her own extensive crusade to nullify President Joe Biden's 2020 win in Pennsylvania.
"Honey recently won an appeal in the Court of Common Pleas, where she and several GOP party members sought copies of records from the 2020 election in Lycoming County, home to Williamsport and around 185 miles northwest of Philadelphia," said the report. "The suit brought about a lengthy judicial decision discussing whether electronic voting records should be made publicly available. On Dec. 16, a judge ordered the Lycoming County Office of Voter Services to turn over a digital copy of the 'cast vote record,' which Honey’s lawyers described as a digital tally of the county’s votes." State officials have warned this isn't actually a tally of processed votes, and that the data in it could expose personal information of voters.
In the Arizona suit, Lake was defeated in her bid to reverse the election. A state judge decided to reject a request by Hobbs to sanction Lake and her lawyers; however, he still ordered Lake to pay Hobbs $33,000 in expert witness fees.