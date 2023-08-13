RFK Jr. says he would sign abortion ban at 15 weeks — but still supports other 'medical freedom'

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. indicated that he believes life begins at conception and said he opposes all abortions after 90 days.

“I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life,” Kennedy told NBC News, referring to those three months as "life."

When asked if that meant supporting a federal ban at 15 or 21 weeks, he responded simply, "yes."

The way that pregnancy is calculated is not by the date of conception but by the first day of the last menstrual cycle, as The American Pregnancy Association explained. So, some can be pregnant for only 4 weeks but categorized as pregnant at 7 weeks or even later. The imprecise date can make or break whether or not an individual has bodily autonomy.

“Once a child is viable, outside the womb, I think then the state has an interest in protecting the child,” he said, adding, "I’m for medical freedom. Individuals are able to make their own choices."

No fetus is viable at 90 days, 15 weeks or 21 weeks. Kennedy didn't know that pregnancies aren't considered viable until the 6th month.

"Babies born after only 20 to 22 weeks are so small and fragile that they usually do not survive," said a fact sheet by the South East Coast Neonatal Network. "Their lungs, heart and brain are not ready for them to live outside the womb. Some babies born later than 22 weeks also have only a very small chance of surviving."

The chance of survival is between 10 and 20 percent. Doctors provide what's known as "comfort care" to any baby born this early, anticipating that it won't make it longer than 24 hours.

The NBC report identified Kennedy's stance as "out of step" with the rest of the Democratic Party.

RFK Jr. has six children.

He also told NBC News that he opposes investments in curbing climate change, saying: “They say that this is fighting climate change; it’s actually doing the opposite.”

On Donald Trump's conspiracy that the 2020 election was "stolen," RFK Jr. told reporters that “elections can get stolen in this country.” But tried to have it both ways by saying, "it seems like [Trump] was trying to overturn it.”

Last month, RFK accused reporters of trying to "discredit me as a crank" by twisting his comments about COVID-19 and Jewish people.

Republican presidential candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), said that he would consider Kennedy to head the Food and Drug Administration, an agency that he believes should be eliminated.

Steve Bannon was among those who have supported RFK Jr.'s run against President Joe Biden in the primary. He went on to propose that former President Donald Trump should make Kennedy his running mate if Kari Lake isn't available.

