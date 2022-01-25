'Reprehensible': Prominent anti-vaxxer gets denounced by his own wife after ranting about Anne Frank

The wife of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. blasted her husband for his "reprehensible and insensitive" remarks made at a recent anti-vaccine rally in Washington, DC..

"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did," the scion said, in comments that that were condemned by the Auschwitz Memorial Museum.

"My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," former Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines posted to Twitter.

"The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own," she added.

It was not the first time Kennedy was criticized by his own family for his anti-vaccine rules. Before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, back in 2019, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and former Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy, II (D-MA) wrote a column on RFK, Jr. being "tragically wrong about vaccines."



