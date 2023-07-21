'Delusional' RFK Jr. is a 'Republican plush toy' being used by extreme GOP: MSNBC's Donny Deutsch
RFK Jr says he takes 'precautions' to avoid being assassinated like his uncle

If it appears that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting more support from Republicans than Democrats in his ostensibly Democratic campaign for president, you're not imagining it. The environmental lawyer turned conspiracy theorist who claims pediatric vaccines cause autism and recently suggested COVID was a bioweapon "ethnically targeted" to spare Jews has numerous Republicans talking up his candidacy, and Jason Boles, head of the super PAC supporting Kennedy, has also done campaign finance for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and George Santos (R-NY).

Kennedy probably doesn't even realize that he's being used by Republican operatives to try to divide Democrats, argued "On Brand" podcaster Donny Deutsch on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" Friday.

"All these people can say and do whatever they want, but do you think the public understands that the people behind Kennedy's run are Republicans and does Kennedy understand that the most extreme Republicans are using him?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.

"He's a Republican plush toy at this point, and it's actually pathetic and it's sad," said Deutsch. "And, you know, there's no surprise there. You and I could have gotten a room together and said you know what at some point the Republicans are going to try to find this year's Ralph Nader or Jill Stein or whoever it is, and who would have thought it would be Kennedy? But I think the more you ask the question, do we report this news? That is the news, what is behind it, and it's the Republican machine, the MAGA part of the Republican machine."

"Do you think he knows that, Donny?" asked Wallace.

"No," said Deutcsh. "I don't think he's well. I think his past speaks for itself. I think he's a delusional guy."

"What do you think it says that the people closest to him, his family, are the ones with some of the harshest rebukes for him?" Wallace.

"I think it says it all," said Deutsch. "When your family is like, stay away from this guy — I would love to be at thanksgiving dinner, but it says it all."

Watch below or click the link here.

Donny Deutsch says RFK Jr. doesn't even know he's being used by MAGAwww.youtube.com

2024 ElectionsSmartNewsVideo