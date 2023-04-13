Trump's ex-intelligence director testifies in classified docs investigation
Richard Grenell and Donald Trump (Twitter).

Former president Trump's prior acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, has reportedly testified before a grand jury that is investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago golf resort.

Grenell was identified by CNN as he was leaving the Washington, D.C., courthouse. About a year ago, Grenell was accused of having Nazi ties by a U.S. congressman when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Grenell "used to hang out with Nazis when he was supposed to be representing us in Germany."

Grenell had been subpoenaed to testify in special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal investigation, CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

CNN further reported that, while serving under Trump, Grenell sought to declassify documents that Trump thought would benefit him in an earlier investigation into potential Russian ties. He has been seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort as recently as last week, the agency said.

In response to news reports about the probe into Trump's handling of certain classified documents, Grenell tweeted in August 2022, "It was all declassified papers (not accessible digitally) and kept in a former President’s office - guarded by the United States Secret Service."

Grenell went on to draw parallels to Hillary Clinton's infamous "emails" scandal.

"Hillary was never President, her documents were never declassified and were all available digitally ONLINE for hackers," the former Trump official said.

The content of Grenell's testimony before the DC grand jury remains unclear at this time.

