Bankrupt entrepreneur showered embezzled money on Trump and GOP candidates: lawsuit

A Donald Trump donor who filed for bankruptcy last year has been accused of giving embezzled funds to the Republican Party and GOP candidates.

After filing for bankruptcy protection, serial entrepreneur Richard Kofoed set up a new company to buy PPE overseas and sell it back to Americans, and he donated large amounts of that windfall to Trump, the Republican National Committee, WinRed and GOP candidates such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, reported Forbes.

“Kofoed has spent that money funding a lavish lifestyle, including family vacations and trips on private jets around the country, including to the 2020 Republican National Convention, and on substantial political donations," said a former PPE business partner who sued the GOP donor. "In short, Kofoed has absconded with the profits due to Krystal Ventures under the agreement and is using them for personal gain."

Kofoed, who bought a home next door to Mar-A-Lago, reportedly chartered a plane that took Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to Florida shortly after she spoke at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally, and he and his wife Stacy allegedly witnessed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski harass a fellow donor at a September 2021 fundraiser for Noem -- as financial and legal troubles piled up.

"The state of Delaware claims that SNS Global USA did not pay its taxes on time," Forbes reported. "One company filed a mechanics lien in April, alleging Kofoed owes it $42,000. A private aviation firm sued Kofoed in September, accusing him of stiffing them on a $42,000 charter flight. And a contractor filed a lawsuit in October against both Kofoeds, claiming they failed to pay for $110,000 worth of work on their home."

Kofoed did not respond to questions about these matters," the publication added. "Both the aviation firm and the contractor who sued are seeking default judgements after Kofoed failed to respond to their complaints."