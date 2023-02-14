Mitch McConnell's feud with Rick Scott shows no signs of cooling: report
The feud between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) isn't going away any time soon, thanks to Democrats using Scott’s year-old 12-point plan to sunset all federal laws every five years unless Congress votes to keep them as a way to accuse Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, The Washington Post reports.

Republicans deny they want to cut Social Security or Medicare in exchange for raising the debt limit, despite Democrats' claims otherwise.

“Unfortunately that was the Rick Scott plan,” McConnell told Kentucky radio host Terry Meiners. “That’s not the Republican plan.”

“I put a plan out when I ran in '10, '14, '18,” Scott said on Monday, referring to his campaigns for governor and his 2018 Senate run. “That’s what Floridians expect out of me. I’m a business guy. I put out my ideas. I came up here to change the direction of Washington. I’m not going to be part of the establishment.”

According to The Post, McConnell's attack on Scott was "deliberate and strategic."

"He blames Scott, in large part, for failing to recapture the Senate last year from Democrats. NRSC funds ran low in the campaign’s home stretch after the committee spent heavily earlier in the cycle," The Post's report stated. "Scott also cozied up to Trump, who McConnell has repeatedly said was a major factor in Republican losses. Scott was one of only eight Republican senators who didn’t vote to certify the 2020 election after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and traveled to Mar-a-Lago to praise Trump."

