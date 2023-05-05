Watch: Rick Wilson urges Jack Smith to target J6 masterminds after securing 'street thug' convictions

Rick Wilson lauded the seditious conspiracy convictions of four members of the Proud Boys for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But the former longtime Republican strategist, who in 2019 co-founded the Lincoln Project to fight the GOP’s growing autocratic tendencies of the Trump era, believes that putting the foot soldiers of Jan. 6 behind bars is just the first step.

Wilson now wants to see the shot callers held to account and is urging special counsel Jack Smith to move up the food chain.

“I'm thrilled about the Proud Boys (expletive) going to jail, I'm thrilled by it,” Wilson said in a video taken while he was stuck in Florida freeway traffic.

“These are some scummy little weirdos and they've always been this pack of edge case incel (expletives) who really thought, and there were a lot of people who hoped, that they would become the vanguard of this nationalist populist revolution that (former Trump advisor Steve) Bannon and the rest of these scumbags wanted.

“But I'm gonna say this. As happy as I am about these guys going to jail, they richly deserve it, and seditious conspiracy is a charge that they richly deserved…but it's a conspiracy that runs up, not down.

Wilson believes it goes all the way up to the former president.

“The important thing here is that the food chain doesn't just go from the J6 guys to the Proud Boys, it goes up it goes up from there. There's a layer of people like Roger Stone and Alex Jones and Steve Bannon, who were all involved in this.”

“These guys are too dumb to understand how to do things without getting orders. They're street thugs, they're chaos agents, they were ordered and requested to do this, they agreed, and it was a conspiracy to do so.”

Wilson seems to have a pretty good idea where the investigative trail leads.

“That conspiracy needs to go up, not down, and the top of the conspiracy is Donald Trump,” Wilson said.

“Jack Smith. Hope you're doing your job buddy. But today's a good day.”

Watch the video below or click here.





