WATCH: Former child star Ricky Schroder bullies Costco employee over having to wear a face mask

In a video posted on his Facebook page, former child star Ricky Schroder filmed himself harassing a Costco worker for refusing to let him enter the warehouse store because he refused to wear a mask.
In the video, which can be seen below, Schroder, now 51, keeps insisting there is no law that allows him to be denied entrance, as the employee, whose nametag reads Jason, says it is company policy.
After badgering Jason, the former actor filmed himself encouraging everyone to demand a membership refund from Costco until they allow maskless customers to enter, as another employee patiently hands him proof of his refund while he continues to rant.
Watch below:
Ricky Schroder on Facebook Watch