'Bad blood': Indiana man attacks acquaintance during argument over Trump support

An Indiana man was charged with attacking another man during an argument over Donald Trump.

Ricky Wagers, of Oolitic, allegedly injured the man and spit on him during the July 4 altercation and then threatened a 14-year-old, and police said he refused to open his door when they arrived and then ran into his back yard when they left to speak to witnesses, reported WBIW-TV.

The 59-year-old Wagers went back inside when police approached, and an officer forced open the door and took him into custody.

Wagers told the officer there had been "bad blood" between him and the other man, who was a Trump supporter while Wagers was not, and they got into an argument about the former president.

The victim had initially told police that Wagers struck him with a crowbar, but officers said he had actually touched him on the hand with a copper grounding wire, which he then used in an attempt to strike the other man's vehicle but instead cut him on the finger.

The other man was treated at the scene, and Wagers was charged with resisting arrest, battery, criminal recklessness, battery with bodily waste, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, and intimidation.