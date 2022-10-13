'Interest has plummeted' in dating app for right-wing 'alpha males' mere weeks after launch: report
The Right Stuff, a dating app that advertises itself for conservatives who give off "alpha male vibes," has reportedly seen its download numbers crash mere weeks after its official launch.

The Daily Beast reports that "interest has plummeted" since it got off to a promising start on late September, when it was getting between 6,000 and 7,000 downloads a day.

"Since then, interest has plummeted; estimated downloads stood at about 1,000 per day on Oct. 8, 9, and 10," writes the publication. "As of midday on Wednesday, The Right Stuff had dropped to 160th in the lifestyle section rankings of the App Store, according to Appfigures."

The Daily Beast also notes that the app has been plagued by multiple troll reviews that have dragged down its user rating -- and that even some of the "positive" reviews for the app are clearly written satirically.

"I’ve found so many perfect women on here, and the best part [is] that they’re all white!” read one recent review. “I found my current girlfriend on this app, and she is just perfect. We’ve been dating for 1 1/2 years now, but we’ve been related for 18.”

Earlier this month, the dating app released an advertisement featuring a woman who said she was purportedly attracted to use Right Stuff because its users gave off an "alpha male vibe."

