George Conway reveals ‘the shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange jumpsuit’

Former President Donald Trump won't be able to wriggle out of accountability for taking classified documents and stashing them at Mar-a-Lago, according to attorney George Conway.

The former president faces an avalanche of lawsuits and criminal investigations, but Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the easiest case to prove was his likely violation of the Espionage Act.

"That to me is the shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange jumpsuit is that case," Conway said. "It's so simple. It's like the U.S. attorney trying to bring a big mob case against the Five Families and trying to connect it up to the boss and all of a sudden they get the call from the NYPD saying, hey, the big boss is loading jewelry on a truck at Kennedy Airport, and you know, that's what happened here."

"He's caught red-handed," he added. "Basically what he's done, refusing to give the documents back upon request is sufficient under the Espionage Act, and he's done that, and then you have the aggravating facts about how the volume of documents and the lying and how long it's dragged on. I don't know how they don't bring the case."

Conway compared that case to the House Select Committee's revelations that Trump took $250 million that supporters donated to help him overturn his election loss, but was instead siphoned off to former officials close to his inner circle.

"There's a hesitancy to pursue political fundraising because of the potential First Amendment concerns, but here, it's outright lying," Conway said. "It's no different than the Steve Bannon case where they're just basically saying, we're going to build a wall, and of course, they're just lining their pockets. Trump is using it to pay for legal fees and keep people happy and silent, I guess, and so it's just -- I think the reckoning is going to be broader than the civil piece of it, from the fundraising the grift up."

Inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection was probably the most serious crime Trump has committed, according to Conway, but he said it was a much more difficult case to prove.

"There was a broad-based conspiracy to stop the operation of the federal government insofar as it was undergoing a peaceful transfer of power, more than money, more than anything else is the most valuable thing we have in our democracy," Conway said. "That's where he really, if there's justice in this world, that's what he should be held to account. The irony is that, you know, simpler things often, you know, take the day, and the documents case is just outright theft and lies in a way that orders of magnitude simpler than anything else he's done. There's nothing to paper up and make complicated like his businesses and there's nothing, you know, you don't have to deal with 1.5 million e-mails and stuff like that. It's really, really simple."

