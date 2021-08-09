Gun-worshiping cult members have somehow avoided charges for roles in Jan. 6 insurrection

A cult leader who helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection has so far managed to escape charges in the violent assault -- and so have his followers who participated.

Rev. Sean Moon, head of the gun-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, can be seen on video scouting out locations in Washington, D.C., the day before the attack and joined his followers at the insurrection, but none of them have been charged, according to the crowd-sourced investigation Capitol Hunters.

Moon and his brother, Kahr Arms owner Justin Moon, took part in "Stop the Steal" events after Donald Trump's election loss and encouraged followers -- including Pastor George Cook, Jerry Heying, David Kanagy, Robert Pickell and Kyle Yoder -- to attend the ex-president's rally that preceded the mob assault.





Rod of Iron Ministries established links with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump through the group's weapons business, and they also have extensive ties to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Republican legislators in their home state of Pennsylvania and the right-wing Vets for Trump group.

The apocalyptic sect, whose membership numbers in the hundreds, recruits law enforcement and military veterans and trains children in combat, recently established a 40-acre compound near Waco, Texas.



