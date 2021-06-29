Traffic at Trump-loving far-right news websites has cratered since he left the White House
www.rawstory.com

Traffic at all news websites has fallen significantly since former President Donald Trump left the Oval Office earlier this year -- but the traffic at far-right Trump-loving news websites has absolutely cratered.

Axios reports that "publishers that rely on partisan, ideological warfare have taken an especially big hit" since Trump's departure, and that "a group of far-right outlets, including Newsmax and The Federalist, saw aggregate traffic drop 44 percent from February through May compared to the previous six months."

Additionally, Axios has found that "data from Sensor Tower shows that downloads of fringe-right social networking apps like MeWe, Rumble, Parler and CloutHub have also plummeted."

Rodney Benson, chair of NYU's Department of Media, Culture, and Communication, tells Axios that President Joe Biden has hurt right-wing media outlets by being extremely boring.

"He's not giving the opposition a lot to attack," Benson explains. "This could suppress the audience for pro-Trump media, at least in the short-term."

Given that Biden so far has not come under investigation from a special prosecutor or tried to shake down foreign countries to investigate political opponents or incited a mob to attack Congress, news media coverage has drifted back toward stories such as the collapse of a condominium in Surfside, Florida.

SmartNews