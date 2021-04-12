Startling report reveals the dramatic rise of domestic terrorism during the Trump years
During President Donald Trump's term in office, the Department of Homeland Security turned its focus from threats facing the homeland to leftist groups the administration viewed as a threat, reports revealed last year. Now the data is clear that the four years Trump led, right-wing terrorism flourished in the United States.

The Washington Post compiled the data into a shocking chart showing the dramatic increase.


Washington Post shows data of dometic terrorism increases in the US

The data, compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, revealed that the terrorism was coming largely from "white-supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists on the far right," said the report. This dramatically eclipsed domestic terrorism from leftist groups.

"Since 2015, right-wing extremists have been involved in 267 plots or attacks and 91 fatalities, the data shows," said the Post. "At the same time, attacks and plots ascribed to far-left views accounted for 66 incidents leading to 19 deaths."

The groups targeted range from Black Americans, Jews, immigrants, LGBTQ people, Asian Americans and other groups of color targeted by right-wing groups. Institutions of faith have also been the target of right-wing extremists. Mosques and synagogues along with Black Churches have seen an increase in attacks from terrorist groups.

