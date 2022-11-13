'Time to bury it': Republican senator Josh Hawley declares the Grand 'Old' Party dead

Josh Hawley, R- Mo., recently opined on "traditional masculine values." - Nash Greg/TNS
Republican infighting escalated on Saturday after Democrats were projected winners of the U.S. Senate following the 2022 midterms.
It started before the polls even closed on election day, with Donald Trump attacking Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on Fox News.
And it escalated further on Saturday after Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto triumphed over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada, securing control of the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) declared the time of death at 9:39 eastern on Saturday night.
"The old party is dead. Time to bury it," Hawley posted to social media.
"Build something new," he suggested.
The Republican Party, also known as the Grand Old Party (GOP), was founded 168 years ago in 1854.