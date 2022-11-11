'Welcome to Republicans in disarray': GOP tearing itself apart after Trump tanks another election
Republicans are pointing fingers after failing to produce a red wave in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to a former GOP lawmaker on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Both the House and Senate remain in play, and a number of Donald Trump's endorsed candidates are losing, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake -- who questioned the results in her race and slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for taking the spotlight away from the former president.

"Am I the only one who sees this?" said co-host Mika Brzezinski. "She is so Trumpy that Trump is mad at DeSantis, calls him 'DeSanctimonious' -- I don't know what that really means. It's incoherent -- just had to go after him a little bit. High school."

"Welcome to Republicans in disarray," said former GOP lawmaker David Jolly. "This goes to the premise of the earlier conversation, this notion that they're going to quickly get past Donald Trump or this rapid coronation of Ron DeSantis is not happening. Here's why. In the last 72 hours, Kari Lake has thrown her loyalty to Donald Trump. Matt Gaetz said Donald Trump is the next candidate -- are you supporting Donald Trump or not, and the problem is, look, some of them will do it out of fealty and loyalty and craziness, that's the Kari Lake play. The others, like Rick Scott, will do it because they have to."

"The stench and stain of Trumpism lives with these Republicans," he added. "It's not as easy as just saying, 'I took a shower and it's gone.'"

