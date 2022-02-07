RNC calling Jan. 6 probe an attack on 'legitimate political discourse' gives 'aid and comfort' to rioters: former prosecutor

According to one federal prosecutor, the Republican National Committee labeling the House select committee on Jan. 6 an attack on "legitimate political discourse" was not only "Orwellian" but also a sign that Republicans have sided with the rioters -- and could be punished for signing onto the statement.

As part of his "Justice Matters" video series, Glenn Kirschner pondered the legal implications of the statement that he believes gave "aid and comfort" to the insurrectionists now being held in jail or facing prosecution.

"The Republican Party has now taken the official position that a violent riot designed to thwart the Democratic process is, quote, 'legitimate political discourse,'" he began before posing the question "How might that impact the more than 700 insurrection prosecutions that are underway?"

Making what he called a "quick political observation, Kirschner pointed out, "We already knew the GOP is the party of [former White House adviser] Kellyanne Conway who told us 'you have facts, but we have alternate facts.' We already knew the GOP is the party of Rudy Giuliani's 'truth isn't truth.'"

"What you are seeing and reading is not what's happening," Kirschner stated, "Trump could not have borrowed any more directly from George Orwell's famous line in his dystopian novel 1984, 'The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.'"

With that in mind, he explained, "Those [Jan. 6] defendants might very well try to introduce evidence at their trials that what they did was not criminal. Why? Well, because they will try to introduce evidence that an entire political party has concluded and announced that what they did on Jan 6th was legitimate political discourse."

"So in a very real sense, the GOP just tried to deliver a huge assist to the insurrectionists," he elaborated before adding, "And there is a term for that: it's called giving aid and comfort to the insurrection, and there is a law for that."

As Kirschner went on to note, 18 U.S. Code 2383 Rebellion or Insurrection states, "Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."

"So every member of the Republican Party who put their name to that official party announcement, that what then defendants did at the Capitol on January 6 was not criminal, it was legitimate political discourse, every last one of them gave aid and comfort to the insurrection," he pronounced.

