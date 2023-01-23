'Ronna is the enemy within': Trump's 'rebel forces' jump into RNC leadership fight

"Rebel forces" aligned with former President Donald Trump are jumping into the race for Republican National Committee chair — threatening to upend things as longtime GOP leader Ronna McDaniel is fighting to stay in power against a challenge from Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon, reported the Associated Press on Monday.

The vote will be held by the end of this week, settling a fight that has been brewing in GOP leadership for several months.

"Those inside the fight believe the days ahead of Friday’s secret ballot at a luxury seaside resort could get even uglier as rebel forces within former President Donald Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' movement threaten to upend RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel’s reelection bid," reported Alex Brandon. "The attacks have been led by McDaniel’s chief rival, Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump attorney who has accused the incumbent of religious bigotry, chronic misspending and privately claiming she can control the former president — allegations McDaniel denies. Also in the race is My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who secured enough support to qualify for the ballot."

Dhillon, who previously served as vice chair of the California GOP and has helped failed pro-Trump candidate Kari Lake try to overturn the Arizona governor's race, "warned of serious political consequences for any of the committee’s 168 elected members who support McDaniel’s reelection. 'For those members of the party who vote not with what the people in their state want but with what their own self-interest is, the next time they’re up for election, it’s going to be an issue,' Dhillon told The Associated Press. Apprised of Dhillon’s statement, McDaniel said, 'That sounds like a threat.'"

According to the report, a group of Florida Republicans tried to gather enough votes for a motion of no confidence against McDaniel at an event on Friday, which Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attended and where demonstrators held up signs proclaiming "RONNA IS THE ENEMY WITHIN" — however, this event fell short of the necessary votes.

Previous reports have indicated a fierce war has erupted over emails within GOP leadership, with an anonymous account accusing Dhillon of raiding the RNC coffers to enrich her own private law practice, McDaniel being accused by Dhillon supporters of "buying" votes, and McDaniel supporters, in turn, accusing Dhillon of "doxxing" the information of McDaniel-supporting GOP leaders to encourage Trump supporters to threaten and harass them.

