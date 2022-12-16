'Ugly as hell' RNC feud not expected to end soon: report

Given this fall's disappointing results for congressional Republicans, many within the party are calling for a leadership change at the Republican National Committee, where Ronna McDaniel has been the chairwoman since 2017.

The Associated Press reports that RNC members are preparing for a potentially drawn-out battle as McDaniel works to fend off potential challengers that include MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and California attorney Harmeet Dhillon.

The final vote on RNC chair isn't expected until late January, which means there will be weeks of tumultuous infighting ahead.

“It’ll be ugly as hell for a while,” longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman tells the AP.

Even though McDaniel was hand-picked by former President Donald Trump, she oversaw the loss of the House of Representatives in 2018, the loss of the White House and the Senate in 2020, and a historically poor midterm election in which the party only gained only nine net seats.

Dhillon has accused McDaniel of misusing funds and has flatly stated, "I want to win again."

Lindell, meanwhile, has made a drastic campaign pledge to fire all of the lawyers working for the RNC who failed to overturn the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden.