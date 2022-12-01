'Fire them all': Mike Lindell's 'vision' as RNC chair is to ax all lawyers over the 2020 election

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said one of his first actions if he becomes chair of the Republican National Committee will be to fire all the lawyers who did not try to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on Thursday, radio host John Fredericks asked the Trump-supporting pillow monger what "vision" he would bring to the Republican Party if he successfully unseats Chair Ronna McDaniel.

"Immediately — this wouldn't be a long-term thing — immediately, I would check out the lawyers and probably fire them all," Lindell replied. "Get all new lawyers in and all new legal advisers because they don't know what they're doing, and that's a fact."

The pillow executive complained that he had "spent tens of millions of dollars on lawyers and people to investigate our election systems."

"They need to be fixed!" Lindell continued. "They need to spend their money from their donors to, you know, to make sure that these — our election systems are fixed so that when they do get behind the candidates, and they do these processes and they are going ground game and all this stuff that that money is spent to the best it can be spent."

