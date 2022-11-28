Mike Lindell is '100% running' against Ronna McDaniel because the RNC is 'almost illegal'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell confirmed on Monday that he is "100 percent" running against Ronna McDaniel to be Republican National Committee chair because the party's handling of donations was "almost illegal."

During an interview with right-wing podcast host Steve Bannon, Lindell said that he had done his "due diligence" and prayed about a run against McDaniel.

"With all my due diligence and in prayer, I am 100 percent running for the RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel," Lindell revealed. "100 percent! I'm all in, Steve."

Lindell complained that the RNC had collected millions in donations under the guise of election integrity.

"They certainly didn't put it behind candidates that wanted to change our election processes," he said. "Those candidates got ignored. You know, your Kari Lakes, your Mark Finchems, your Matt DePernos in Michigan. These candidates got ignored in more ways than one."

"There were no congratulations to some of these candidates," Lindell continued. "When you don't bother, when you turn an eye, when you collect money, Steve, and it's almost illegal, I think, what they did. They collected money, the RNC collects money and then they don't do anything with the election integrity crime."

