Democrat Ro Khanna 'open' to hearings on Hunter Biden and Twitter
Fox News/screen grab

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said over the weekend that he was "open" to congressional hearings on Twitter's suppression of a story about Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo thanked Khanna after he criticized Twitter's censorship of the New York Post's story about Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Thank you for doing what you did," Bartiromo said. "The entire country thanks you."

"I want to get your take on the road ahead," she remarked.

RELATED: Hunter Biden allies gearing up to go after his conservative accusers with lawsuits and investigations of their own

"I have said I am open to hearings," Khanna volunteered. "On the one hand, we don't want censorship. We don't want to have people censored or boxed out, or shadow-banned and removed from Twitter because of their viewpoint. On the other hand, we do want respect, and we don't want accounts that are filled with anti-Semitism or just spewing racism or hate on these accounts."

"And I think we should have an honest, thoughtful conversation about how we uphold both of those values," he added.

Watch the video clip below via Aaron Rupar or at the link.

