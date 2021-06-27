'Try to be an honest grown up now': Ex-DOJ official faces furious backlash after boasting Mueller 'exonerated' Trump
Sarah Isgur Flores during a media appearance. (Screenshot)

A former spokesperson for Attorney General Bill Barr's Justice Department was buried under an avalanche of criticism on Sunday after she boasted on ABC's "This Week" that Robert Mueller's report "exonerated" former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on the ABC program, attorney Sarah Isgur Flores proclaimed the report "for the most part" exonerated Trump with regard to Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

While no one on the ABC panel pushed back at her assertion, a battle broke out on Twitter -- with Isgur Flores participating -- where conservatives and liberals alike pointed out that she was completely wrong.

You can see some responses below:















