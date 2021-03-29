'I'm scared': CDC director emotionally begs Americans to keep working to prevent COVID-19 spread
Dr. Rochelle Walensky. (Twitter screenshot)

The director of the Centers for Disease Control emotionally begged Americans not to ease up on taking precautions against the coronavirus.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky confessed she felt a sense of "impending doom" following a rise in new cases of COVID-19, and she urged the public to continue wearing masks and social distancing until the pandemic was under control.

"I'm going to pause here," Walensky said. "I'm going to lose the script, and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom."

Millions of Americans are being vaccinated each day, but new cases have begun to rise again after weeks of declining numbers.

"We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I'm scared," Walensky said.