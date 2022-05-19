Racist lesson labeling Obama as a 'primate' handed out to Michigan students

Students at a Michigan school were given an assignment that contained racist mockery against former President Barack Obama.
Administrators at the Roeper School, the oldest K-12 school for gifted children in the country, are investigating the materials, which were described as "an introduction to primates" but included photos of Obama, the nation's first Black president, reported WJBK-TV.
"We are aware of the lesson taught and continue to review the incident," said a spokesman for the school. "We are not providing additional information out of respect for the privacy of our community members."
The TV station obtained a letter sent to parents that explained the worksheet was assigned to a high school biology class, and school officials claimed it was taken from a "highly regarded university" website.
"On behalf of Roeper School’s leadership," read the letter, "I would like to acknowledge the disturbing racial offense contained in this worksheet and sincerely regret its use and the harm it has caused."
The teacher took responsibility for the worksheet and admits to not properly vetting the resource, according to the letter, but it didn't give the source for the assignment.