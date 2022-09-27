Roger Stone rages at CNN for showing purported 'deep fake' videos of him calling for violence
Roger Stone at Book Signing Party for "The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution". (Cornelius O'Donoghue / Shutterstock.com)

Pro-Trump operative Roger Stone is set to take center stage at this week's House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 Capitol riots -- and he is not happy about newly released documentary footage showing him calling for violence the day before the 2020 election.

As The Daily Beast reports, Stone is lashing out at CNN for airing footage that shows him telling allies, "F*ck the voting, let’s get right to the violence" on November 2nd, 2020.

"CNN airs fraudulent deep fake videos and expects anyone to believe them based on their long history of lies," Stone raged on his Telegram channel, according to The Daily Beast. "Let CNN or anyone else produce any proof that I knew in advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal act on January 6 or any other day."

Stone has not been charged with any crime related to the January 6 riots, although he was in direct and frequent contact with members of both the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers militia who have been hit with seditious conspiracy charges.

Stone received a pardon from Trump at the end of his only term in office after he was convicted of engaging in witness tampering and obstruction of justice in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

