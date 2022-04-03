Roger Stone flips out on Trump's 'Truth Social' with complaint he's being censored: report
Roger Stone (Photo: Screen capture)

According to a report from the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone grew angry with his former boss's new social media endeavor because they put up a warning on one of his posts.

As the Beast's Zachary Petrizzo reported, Stone took to his "Truth Social" account to post "about 'radical Islam,' including a picture of an old Trump campaign button and the comment, 'Trump also warns again a growing threat of terrorism by radical Islam mix in the predicted the 9/11 attack.'"

Moderators at the troubled Truth Social, which has sold itself to the former president's many fans as a freewheeling home for conservative discussion, apparently had a problem with Stone's "truth" (their nomenclature for a "tweet") and slapped it with a warning reading, "Sensitive content. This content may not be suitable for all audiences."

That led Stone to lash out by writing, "Why would this be censored content on TruthSocial?” with a second screenshot of the Trump button.

"Stone’s assertion about being 'censored' comes after other MAGA-loving Truth users claimed they have been silenced on the platform, which launched in late February. 'So, tonight I was #censored on #TruthSocial,' a user wrote Saturday night," the Beast report states.

"The Daily Beast’s media newsletter Source Material first reported the ghost town of a site had been overrun by bots, including 'verified' accounts bearing big names like the NFL and TMZ and NASCAR that were not affiliated with the iconic brands," Petrizzo added.

Media SmartNews