Roger Stone's links to Jan. 6 revealed after panel IDs his phone number in 'Manhattan Madam' call logs: new book
Roger Stone (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds for AFP)

The House select committee mapped out a detailed overview of Roger Stone's contacts after identifying his phone number.

The longtime Republican political operative refused to turn over his contacts to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, but panel members worked backwards through his associates and were able to identify his number after obtaining the call records of "Manhattan Madam" Kristin Davis, according to excerpts from a new book published by The Guardian.

Davis, who went to prison for running a high-end prostitution ring and dealing drugs in the 2000s, was with Stone at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, and had previously lived with Stone, who had previously managed her ill-fated campaign for New York governor in 2010.

After identifying his number, investigators learned that Stone had called Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio before and after Jan. 6, and he called Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes nine days after the U.S. Capitol attack.

IN OTHER NEWS: Rally for Trump-backed Pennsylvania Gov. candidate flops hard after only 60 people show up

Both Tarrio and Rhodes have been charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly planning the attack.

Calls from Stone's number were also made to a number of Republicans involved in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, including Texas attorney general Ken Paxton and Arthur Schwartz, an aide to Donald Trump Jr.

SmartNews