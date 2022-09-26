Jan. 6 Committee may air incriminating Roger Stone documentary footage at next hearing: report
Roger Stone attends premiere Get Me Roger Stone at SVA during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Longtime Trump ally and right-wing dirty trickster Roger Stone may take center stage at the next House Select Committee hearing on the January 6th Capitol riots.

The Washington Post reports that the Jan. 6 Committee has obtained incriminating footage of Stone shot by a Danish documentary film crew that includes him predicting Trump would try to stay in power even if he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

"Stone, a longtime friend and adviser of Donald Trump, predicted violent clashes with left-wing activists and forecast months before the 2020 vote that the then-president would use armed guards and loyal judges to stay in power," reports the Post.

Although the plans for the video clips aired have not yet been finalized, the Post's sources say that the committee wants to focus on how Trump allies, including both Stone and Steve Bannon, predicted that Trump would declare victory and attempt to remain in power no matter the result of the election.

Video of Bannon unearthed earlier this year, for instance, showed the Trump ally boldly predicting the former president would use extra-legal means to stay in the White House.

"What Trump's going to do, is just declare victory," said Bannon in a video that was taken in October 2020. "That doesn't mean he's a winner. He's just going to say he's a winner."

Christoffer Guldbrandsen, the director of the documentary, tells the Post in an interview that he's come to see just how dangerous Stone is after spending years following him around.

"Being with Roger Stone and people around him for nearly three years, we realized what we saw after the 2020 election and Jan. 6 was not the culmination but the beginning of an antidemocratic movement in the United States," he said.

