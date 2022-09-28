Roger Stone sought another presidential pardon after J6 violence: NYT
Roger Stone, pictured exiting a federal courthouse in Florida on January 25, 2019, is a renowned political dirty trickster who has consulted with Trump for four decades, (AFP Photo/JOE RAEDLE)

New information is coming to light about the actions of Roger Stone before and after the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported Stone texted Trump attorney David Schoen asking for a presidential pardon.

"The text messages are part of a trove of video evidence Danish filmmakers have turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, which also shows Mr. Stone threatening violence and spelling out plans to fight the election results. Some of the material was expected in the panel’s next hearing, which had been planned for Wednesday but was postponed abruptly on Tuesday afternoon, with committee members citing the impending impact of Hurricane Ian," the newspaper reported.

Trump pardoned Stone two weeks before the Jan. 6 attack.

"If he can be the only president impeached twice maybe you should be the only person pardoned twice," Schoen replied.

Filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen reportedly said the Jan. 6 select committee was focused on Stone's relationships with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

"Mr. Stone, a Florida resident, has long maintained close ties to the Proud Boys, especially to Enrique Tarrio, the group’s former leader who lived in Miami before his arrest in March on seditious conspiracy charges connected to the Capitol attack. Mr. Stone has also been associated with another top member of the Florida Proud Boys, Joseph Biggs, who was arrested two weeks after the storming of the Capitol and is now part of the same sedition case as Mr. Tarrio," the newspaper reported.

.Watch CNN's coverage of Stone's remarks below or at this link:


'Shoot to kill': Video shows Trump ally Roger Stone day before 2020 election www.youtube.com

