Roger Stone fires warning shot at DeSantis: 2024 run would be 'stunning act of treachery' against Trump
Roger Stone (Screen cap).

Trump ally and convicted felon Roger Stone on Thursday morning fired a warning shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Stone attacked DeSantis for purportedly showing disloyalty to the twice-impeached former one-term president by even contemplating a presidential run while Trump is still likely to throw his hat in the ring.

"If Governor Ron DeSantis challenges [Donald Trump] who has made it clear that he will be a candidate in 2024 it would be the most stunning act of ingratitude and treachery in the history of American politics," he fumed. "[Trump's] endorsement MADE Ron DeSanctimonious Governor."

Stone finished his diatribe by accusing DeSantis of being an "ingrate."

READ MORE: 'Everything he's spent decades building is crumbling': CNN reporter stunned by Kanye West's self-destruction

The prospective rivalry between Trump and DeSantis is starting to take shape even ahead of the 2022 midterm elections before either man has declared themselves a candidate.

DeSantis allies fumed this week that Trump scheduled a Florida rally ahead of the midterms with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and didn't invite DeSantis at all.

“You’ve got the Sunday before Election Day totally hijacked by Trump parachuting in on Trump Force One taking up the whole day,” one GOP consultant close to DeSantis told Politico this week. “No Republican could go to a DeSantis event that day -- none -- and DeSantis won’t be here? This is big.”

SmartNews