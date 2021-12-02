QAnon 'queen' detained by Canadian police for 'shoot to kill' threats against health care workers

A QAnon influencer who calls herself the "Queen of Canada" has been detained after directing violent threats against health care workers who administered vaccinations.

Conspiracy theorist Romana Didulo, who has amassed more than 70,000 followers on the right-wing Telegram app, was taken into custody this week by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia, reported Global News.

A justice of the peace said Didulo had been served a search warrant on Nov. 27, and two days later she said in a YouTube video that she had been taken by police to the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for a mental health evaluation, which she claimed was an abuse of the province's mental health act.

“If ever I was to disappear next time," Didulo said, "you know that I would be with the national integrated national-security enforcement team."

READ MORE: This psychological factor explains the QAnon movement better than political ideology: scientists

Didulo said police had detained her for questioning about Telegram posts encouraging her followers, who she calls "duck hunters," to murder anyone who gave the COVID-19 vaccine to children and young adults.

"Shoot to kill anyone who tries to inject children under the age of 19 years old with Coronavirus19 vaccines/ bioweapons or any other vaccines," she said in the post, although she later amended her order to "arrest" anyone giving the vaccine.