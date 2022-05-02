QAnon leader who claims to be 'Queen of Canada' says Biden has asked her to mediate Russian peace talks

QAnon influencer Romana Didulo claims President Joe Biden has asked her to mediate talks between the U.S. and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Didulo, who also claims to be "queen of Canada," says she asked Biden to provide her with her own aircraft to fly to Moscow, or possibly St. Petersburg, for the talks, according to BBC correspondent Shayan Sardarizadeh.

"I address you today as your commander in chief and Queen," Didulo says in a video posted online. "to the Russian and American people, I address you as the mediator between the United States and Russia pertaining to the Ukraine crises. I have been requested by the commander in chief of the United States armed forces to act as the mediator between Russia and the United States."

Didulo claimed that aircraft would bear the flag of the "Kingdom of Canada" and be known as "Queen Romana," or "QR1," and she said she asked for military escort for her journey with 13-15 staffers.

In reality, Biden has not asked Didulo to be a mediator and she will not be getting her own special aircraft to fly to Eastern Europe.

Watch the video below.







NOW WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene says she opposes welfare because women 'need to be married'